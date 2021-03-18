Nataniel Sánchez, who has been living in Spain for some time, appeared in one of the recent videos of the popular youtuber Kevin GG.

The remembered ‘Fernanda de Las Casas’ in Al fondo hay Sitio shared a pleasant conversation with the European influencer. She remembered her time on the popular America Television television series

In the video of the youtuber He spoke about his role in the national production and the great fame he achieved. Also, he confessed that he would have liked to star in another character like that of ‘Reina Pachas’.

As is known, the young woman has been in Spain since 2019. As she told a local media, she explained the reasons why she decided to leave Peru.

“Researching, I found a course in acting technique that I loved. The decision was not easy, I had an established life here, a career, but I am a woman of challenges. So, I made the decision to go live in Barcelona, ​​”he told Correo.

Nataniel Sánchez could not return to Peru

Due to flight restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nataniel Sánchez was unable to return to the country in early January. She commented that she was planning to visit her family; however, measures against COVID-19 prevented it.

Through her social networks, she explained these reasons to her followers, who missed having her back in Peru.

“These days, I was going to be preparing to visit Peru, but given the current circumstances, I will no longer be able to do so. I was super excited and excited, “she wrote Nataniel.

“I hope that very soon we can regain the freedom to embrace and share with our people. Let’s keep smiling at life and at this new year ”, he added.

