Some days ago, Nathaniel Sanchez caused controversy by telling her experience working with María Pía Copello, which sparked endless comments. This time, the actress was encouraged to share her opinion regarding her motherhood.

In a conversation with Jesús Alzamora on his “La Banca” program, the remembered ‘Fernanda’ from “Al fondo hay lugar” told details about how she decided to move to Barcelona, ​​Spain; as well as what her short-term plans are, which don’t involve having a baby.

What does Nathaniel Sánchez think about motherhood?

For the first time, the renowned Peruvian actress was honest about motherhood and assured that, at the moment, she still does not want to have children.

“A family yes, not necessarily having children now… In eight years let’s have this conversation again and see what I say. I am 31 and I don’t want to be a mother now, I am becoming more and more aware of the responsibility ”, he counted.

“I am very heavy on this subject, because nobody has a manual to be a father and we will scrub it every day. But for me there are two things that place you in another place, that we are aware of everything we do since they are little, everything we do will have repercussions. If you are aware of it, it is already a step, and the other is that parents must give us emotional tools, ”she added.

Nataniel Sánchez reveals that he was left out of the project for Amazon Prime

On the other hand, during the interview, Nataniel Sánchez said that he recently passed a casting for Amazon Prime, but that he forgot to mention his time in “In the background there is a place”. Also, after analyzing her audition, she realized that she was not the best of hers and that, although she enjoyed her, she knew that she would not be chosen.

The artist revealed that they chose an actress who had a different profile. “When something is for you, it is,” she commented.