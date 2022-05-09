You don’t want to know anything about him? Nathaniel Sanchez He spoke, for the first time, about the sentimental relationship he had with Mario Hart in 2011. Through an interview with the YouTube channel “Soy Jackie Ford”, the actress answered about those characters who came to occupy a place in the national show business after to be his ex-partner.

“Do you regret having made some media figures famous thanks to your name? You did give birth to the poor boy who did not sing or act and who became known”, asked Jackie Ford, a character played by the dancer Arturo Chumbe.

The remembered Fernanda from “Al fondo hay lugar” explained, right away: “look, I consider myself a being of light and the people around me… I, with the people I surround myself with, try to give him that best version of me, my light. So, if you’re by my side and you want to take hold of that light, well, welcome, I’m not going to take it away from you.”

What did the actress say about Mario Hart?

Hearing her response, the choreographer insisted on knowing her appreciation for the former reality boy. “(…) But I want to know who you are talking about, because there are people who no longer exist in my life,” said the actress. After that, Chumbe was more specific in her consultation. “Perfect, from a deceased, he drove a car, then he was with a niece of mine, Leslie Shaw,” she said.

Immediately, the Peruvian mentioned: “The people who don’t add up in my life disappear, they’re not even worth it. People who don’t join me are completely indifferent to me; What’s more, I don’t even remember It’s a guy.”

Nataniel Sánchez told the reason why he will not return to AFHS

In the same conversation, Nataniel Sánchez revealed the real reason why he will not be in the new season of “In the background there is a place”. “It is not a factor for which I have decided not to return. They are several. I consider that ‘In the background there is room’ fulfilled its stage. I want to continue keeping the series in my heart. I sacrificed many things to go to Spain. People think it’s easy, but it’s not. I have no family there, I have made my way alone in Spain. Four years of my life fighting her for a chance and throwing all that away to come back here to do the same thing? ‘In the background there is room’ is the character I did six years ago. You have to think about it a bit, ”he asserted.

Nataniel Sánchez does not plan to leave his professional plans in acting. Photo: composition/ I’m Jackie Ford

Nataniel Sánchez ignores criticism for his Spanish accent

One of the questions asked by Jackie Ford to Nataniel Sánchez is if he is bothered by the harsh questions that the show programs have made towards his marked Spanish accent. Given this, the actress replied that she will not stop until she speaks like the Spaniards. “It doesn’t bother me (that he said I speak as Spanish), do you know why? Because I am not going to stop until I really speak as a Spaniard”, she pointed out.