In a surprising turn, Nataniel Sánchez, a renowned Peruvian actress based in Spain, has ventured into the world of music, presenting her new song on the program 'América Espectáculos'. However, what promised to be a promotional interview turned into an unexpected moment when the host Rebeca Escribns The pronounced Spanish accent of the remembered 'Fernanda de las Casas' from 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' stood out. This situation quickly went viral on social networks.

What did Nataniel Sánchez say about his Spanish accent?

During the interview with Rebeca Escribens, Nathaniel Sanchez shared his experience living in Spain and reflected on the diversity of talents that a person can develop beyond their main profession as an actress. It is important to emphasize that the former star of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' is entering the world of music, releasing a bachata song, which is why she is back in our country. Without a doubt, this new step in her artistic career promises to bring more surprises and memorable moments for her followers.

“One of the most important things that I have learned by going to Spain is that we are not one thing. We love to pigeonhole ourselves, but no, I am an actress, dancer, singer, housewife, friend, woman, and giving ourselves a title makes us not let's discover other talents”, expressed the interpreter.

However, the highlight of the interview came when Escribens commented on Sánchez's Spanish accent, showing surprise at his pronounced pronunciation. “AND How have you managed to (speak…) I love it, it's just one thing…”mentioned the host, imitating Nataniel's way of speaking and leaving the actress perplexed.

However, Nataniel Sánchez quickly composed himself and responded with humor and naturalness, mentioning the need to study the Castilian accent for his work. “Well, look, aunt, you have to study the Spanish accent a lot, but I also get the 'piranha' thing”commented the remembered 'Fernanda de las Casas', showing her ability to adapt to different accents and her willingness to take the situation lightly.

What is Nataniel Sánchez currently working on?

Nathaniel SanchezHe revealed that his professional life in Barcelona, ​​Spain, has not been as easy as when he worked in Peru, but he understands that it is part of the process of starting a new path.

“For example, I'm filming and I'm back to being like a fish in water no matter how small a scene it is or even if it's a short theater season (…). Of course, I would love to be there more because here I am starting from scratch. The rhythms are different and the work disposition is different. It is not easy at all, but it is not impossible either (…). Since I don't have job security here—because I'm knocking on doors—so what I'm doing now is knocking on doors, many of them. Build my path so that, when the opportunity arrives, I will be prepared“, explained the interpreter to the program 'On everyone's lips'.

What did Nataniel Sánchez say about 'At the bottom there is room'?

Nathaniel Sanchez He surprised everyone by announcing a future project that he has been working on for months. In addition, she pointed out that this is a request from his fans who have been requesting him for a long time.

“I have been receiving a request for a long time and it is finally going to come true, but before announcing it, I want you to guess what it is about, we have been preparing and coordinating for months, to be able to give you the good news. So I leave you options “Could it be that I'm going to record a movie here in Spain? Could it be that I'm going to return to the series in which I participated eight years ago? Could it be that I'm going to record a song? What will it be? I read them,” he emphasized.

