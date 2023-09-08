Nathaniel Sanchez, a Peruvian actress who lives in Spain, made a broadcast on her social networks to talk to her followers; However, beyond interacting as on other occasions with her public, the former member of ‘At the bottom there is room’ She was uncomfortable because she affirms that a media outlet implied that she is going through a depression after the publication in which she was seen crying. Therefore, she came forward and clarified her real situation.

What happened to Nataniel Sánchez?

The artist, who played Fernanda de las Casas in ‘AFHS’, came out to speak on social networks after, as she herself recounted, a notification came to her phone and she found out that she was the protagonist of a headline that stated that I was going through depression.

“It doesn’t seem fair to me that they misinform, it seems unfair to me. This time, as many times, they have raised false information, but I kept quiet. Today, at 32 years old, I don’t feel like keeping quiet“He said at the beginning.

Does Nataniel Sánchez deny having depression?

Given what happened, Nathaniel He considered that it is irresponsible to make statements about a disease that many people suffer from, simply because he was sad. For this reason, he called on his followers that when they see some type of information, they can verify it before taking it for granted.

“I am very surprised that they are giving a diagnosis when in my video you can see that I am normalizing sadness like any other emotion. It seems irresponsible to me that they make a comment like that when there are people who are going through depression. (…) I’m not bad, it seems they want to see me bad“he added in his live broadcast.

