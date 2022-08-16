“There is room in the background” 2022 It started with an important revelation: Joel Y Fernanda they never had children. The absence of the latter was justified with a trip to Spain and, of course, the networks exploded for several days. Now, the recent episodes of the América TV series showed the son of “Charito” very excited about a possible reunion with his “Chuckisita”.

However, the truth fell like a bucket of cold water, since a fleeting “cameo” of Fernanda closed any possibility of reviving this love of the past. The sequence is aligned with reality, since Nataniel Sánchez now resides in Barcelona and has ruled out her return to production.

Joel was going to go to Spain to reunite with Fernanda, but a cruel truth stopped him. Photo: America TV

What does Nathaniel Sánchez do in Spain?

Nathaniel Sanchez, currently 31 years old, took the plane of opportunity and settled in Spain in 2019. Already in that country, the Peruvian artist has chosen to continue her career. Thus, she was part of the plays “Ishtar” and “Interrail”. Not only that, but she has also opted to share her knowledge in the area.

Recently, he has announced that he will dictate “A look at professional acting”, a weekend workshop that will take place, via zoom, on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 August. In fact, this is the second edition that it has launched after the reception it received with its first installment at the beginning of this year.

Will it be Fernanda again in “In the background there is room”?

When “AFHS 2022″ It was the talk in networks, much was said about the possible arrival of Nathaniel Sanchez, especially since he was passing through Peru. However, despite the fervent request of her followers, the interpreter closed the door to that possibility.

“I consider that ‘Al fondo hay lugar’ fulfilled its stage, I want to keep it in my heart. Four years of my life fighting it (to go to Spain) to have a small opportunity and throw all that away to come back here to do the same (…). You have to think about it a bit. I have sacrificed a lot”, commented the actress in an interview with Jackie Ford.