The most recent chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio” has made the Gonzales and Maldini-Montalbán’s hair stand on end: a rumor in Las Nuevas Lomas says that Macarena is pregnant by Joel and that they are both getting married. The wedding bells have sounded silently and, unknown to the two boys, Charito has called Father Manuel to make the arrangements.

This is how Nataniel Sánchez currently looks, best known for giving life to Fernanda de las Casas. Photo: Composition América TV/Grupo GLR

The priest asked the lady if that was possible, taking into account that the ‘Child with a Fish Face’ had already had a religious marriage with Fernanda de las Casas. That was how the character of Nathaniel Sanchez resurfaced in the series America TV. With that in mind, fans are wondering if the actress will reprise her beloved role at some point.

However, any hope seems to be buried. This was revealed by Nataniel herself through a live on her official Instagram account.

Nataniel Sánchez was one of the protagonists of “Al fondo hay sitio” since its premiere in 2009. His last appearance in the series was in 2016, for season 8. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Nataniel Sánchez

Will Nataniel Sánchez return to “AFHS”?

For now (and everything indicates that it will be like this forever), Nathaniel Sanchez have no plans to return to “AFHS”. This was said by the artist (via El Popular).

“I have no proposals to return nor do I plan to do so. I already explained that there are stages that come to an end. When the series ended, I had no plans to do another season, ”he said.

“Each one followed their path and started with new things. You open doors, you focus elsewhere. How do you manage to sustain that and the other? You have to decide. I decided the other (stay in Spain) ”, added.

Nataniel Sánchez infinitely grateful to the fans of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: composition/ Instagram/ América TV

With those statements, Sánchez took the opportunity to clarify that she has not had any altercations with the production: “Be careful, it does not mean that I am angry or upset for not returning, my energy is simply focused elsewhere today.”