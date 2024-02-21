The Lying Running They have conquered all of Mexico, including other countries like the United States, where the names of Peso Pluma, Junior H, Gabito Ballesteros, Natanael Cano, and more, ring out daily with tremendous success. Now, it has been revealed that one of the great exponents of the genre from the Mexican regional, joins the well-known Princess of Latin Pop, Belinda.

A video has been leaked on the Internet confirming that Belinda and Natanael Cano joined to launch a new version of the Corridos Tumbados called 'Coquette Corridos', this in his new song, which does not yet have an official release date.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

The video was taken directly from the stories in 'Close friends' by Natanael Cano where you can see him happy in the studio giving a preview of his new song and later Belinda is seen by his side, at that moment the singer is heard in the background mentioning her in the song as 'Beli, Belika', just as it happened in 'Cactus', the singer's recent musical project.

“Cigar 'Corridos Coquette', daddy”, can also be heard in the background at another point in the video. The announcement is not yet official, but the Internet has gone crazy to have Belinda completely back in music, after more than ten years without being able to release solo projects due to a problem with her record label.

For now it will only be a matter of waiting to find out what will happen with the collaboration of Belinda and Natanael Cano, as well as the announcement and the official release date.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp