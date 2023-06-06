The fine-tuned voice of Natanael Cano (Hermosillo, 22 years old) comes out of a small dressing room in the National Auditorium in Mexico City. Sings I will not come back, by Antonio Aguilar, while his musicians, huddled together next to him, cover the rhythms of the classic ranchero. There are still a few minutes left for the 10,000 people who pack the iconic venue to start singing their songs. The surroundings of the Auditorium have been filled during the afternoon with young people who follow the same pattern: they dress in urban clothes and carry the odd detail with the initials CT, in reference to the lying down corridos, the variant of Mexican music. A few years earlier, in 2019, Cano started the subgenre with Lying down, the album that has established Mexican music in the current global scene. Cano was then 18 years old. It was the domino effect of a young man covering traditional corridos in the hallways of his school.

He goes to another of the rooms of the Auditorium, and finishes singing the theme a cappella. I’m leaving on the train of absence, my ticket has no return… He sits on a sofa. She is wearing a rhinestone sweatshirt and two even more rhinestone necklaces. Take several sips from a half-full glass. “I am nervous. Mexico City is always difficult for me little bit. The altitude here is very different and one gets tired quickly. I already bought myself an oxygen tank to endure the concert, ”he says, while the musicians continue to throw rhythms in the other room. In a few minutes, he will sing his corridos on the iconic stage of the Auditorium, without letting go of his paper cup, and twice inhaling the oxygen from the cylinder, which he will refer to as marquitos.

A young man shows his tattoo with the letters ‘CT’ outside the National Auditorium before the concert. Gladys Serrano

The singer started the lying down corridos movement when he was just 18 years old. The subgenre had been taking shape at the hands of artists like Ariel Camacho or Crecer German, two of his inspirations. “Many people tell me: ‘Oh, I started listening to corridos because of you.’ When we were morrillos, the corridos were not very famous, they were not recognized or of important people. The net, my goal was to change that mentality to people our age. They told us that corridos were frowned upon, and they excluded us. I always wanted to teach that corridos are well past cock”, he explains relaxedly.

a first step

The lying corridos were born by adapting the traditional corridos —with the rhythms of the waltz and the polka, and the narration of stories— to the current scene, dominated by genres such as rap or reggaeton. The mixture resulted in a subgenre in which moments of hedonism, drug use and war references are described, as also occurs in the trap. All this with the organic sound of the instruments typical of Mexican music: more presence of wind in some cases (norteño) and more strings in others (sierreño). “I concentrated on doing the most youthful corridos since I was well morillo, with other letters. I started to grab that audience. I think that if we have a lot of influence in changing that part of the story, letting people know that this genre is out of date, that it is a genre of respect. And it is already number 1 ″, she says happily after seeing the success she has been collecting. Global reference lists such as Spotify’s have realized this, with an unprecedented appearance of various Mexican songs on their Top 50 world.

One of the most repeated artists in the catalog is Featherweight, the greatest exponent of the subgenre. Hassan Kabande (his real name) strengthened the success of Mexican music with collaborations like the one last Wednesday, together with the fashion producer, the Argentine Bizarrap. The BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 55 He had more presence of Mexican rhythms than of the electronic ones to which the producer is accustomed. And in less than 24 hours he amassed more than 20 million views on YouTube. The name of Natanael Cano has remained in an apparent background, something that seems to create more pride than envy in him. “I like it and I love it. In the end we are doing the same genre. I felt a bit bored in those days, there was no other artist [que hiciera corridos tumbados], it was just me. Then those other groups come out putting out corridos and raising the flag high, supporting what we wanted them to support. We can’t see it wrong. We are grateful for everything, ”she assures.

The van in which Cano travels arrives at the National Auditorium on the night of Wednesday, May 30. Gladys Serrano

A song and lipstick on the cheek

On the outskirts of the Auditorium, fans dressed in baseball jackets, branded T-shirts, sneakers and faded hair, ask Cano’s mother to take some photos with them. The singer has invited his family and some of his friends. It is a special concert, and other artists will take the stage with him. In another of the dressing rooms is Yahritza Martínez, 16, and her two brothers, Armando and Jairo. Together they form Yahritza y la Esencia de ella, a regional Mexican group that has begun to grow and has already achieved its first Gold Record for the song Fragile. “For me, [Cano] is an inspiration, when I was little girl I was already watching his videos from when he played at school. And now seeing a sold out [entradas agotadas] on such a big stage… It’s an inspiration, really”, says Yahritza.

The first note makes the 10,000 people who fill the Auditorium go crazy. The singer has not yet gone on stage. The screams get louder when Cano, wearing a cap that reads CT and his glass in hand, comes on stage. He moves around the dance floor, gets on the seat decorated like a throne from Game of Thrones, gives thanks and raises the flag of the lying corridos: “If they know it, they sing it!” Halfway through the concert, he sits on the edge of the stage and sings diamonds: My mother doesn’t suffer and now she looks different. She doesn’t worry, because there are no earrings left. I bring my wrist full of diamonds… Her mother approaches the stage and gives her a kiss on the cheek that is marked with carmine red.

Natanael Cano during his first concert at the National Auditorium, before 10,000 people, on May 30, 2023. Gladys Serrano

The boy who walked around school with a guitar playing songs like the gross, by Virlán García, has filled the iconic Auditorium in Mexico City. Along the way, strong criticism has appeared for the references to drug trafficking, which constantly dot the image of the singer. “I was always an artist who did not focus on the issue of drug trafficking. That’s why I called it lying down corridos, which talk about my personal life, about what I’m going through. I marked that line well from the beginning ”, he told the media during the presentation of this concert, a few months ago. In his collaborations, however, references continue to appear: JGL, Joaquín’s initials El Chapo Guzman; ch and the pizzaa pun on the concept of veneer, the armed wing of El Chapo; or the mention of firearms and descriptions of drug trafficking (And well lined the packages go. There’s no slope, I can’t failin PRCFor example).

one last drink

Cano made official the start of the corridos lying down at the age of 18. “Many people give me that credit, but in my timeline there were some artists that I recognized, but who, to be honest, couldn’t take this genre to another level. However, they are artists that I admired, who worked very hard at that time. I come from there too. The only difference is that they did not make an international issue. The musician from Hermosillo refers to artists like Ariel Camacho, who died at the age of 22 in a car accident.

The musical panorama in which regional Mexican music is now gaining muscle has been eclipsed above all by urban genres such as reggaeton or trap –also pop–.

—What were you basing yourself on to change the traditional concept?

—I didn’t listen to music when I started writing the first albums. I only made up my own. That helped me to have a flow, a different sound, my thing. I didn’t know what she was hitting the street at that moment. When you know what’s hitting the street, you automatically go to the studio to do something similar.

There are only a few minutes left until he has to go on stage. “Will you pass me the glass?” she says. She drinks one more drink. She looks at one of the televisions in the dressing room, which shows the performance of Gabito Ballesteros, who prepares the public in the Auditorium. He looks in the mirror, and combs his hair. Cano returns to the other room, where the musicians have not stopped playing. It’s 8:45 p.m. He goes on stage, starts singing and the 10,000 people follow him: I navigate it everywhere, always with eyes down. In the featured ball, I always tread carefully…

The National Auditorium in Mexico City during the Natanael Cano concert, on May 30, 2023. Gladys Serrano

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country