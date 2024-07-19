The singer of corridos tumbados Natanael Cano calls Luis Miguel “old man” and provokes the fury of fans of ‘El Sol de México’. The video in which the former refers to the latter in an inappropriate manner goes viral, and they also call him everything for having dared to do ‘such a thing’.

Nathanael CanoFrom Hermosillo, Sonora and 23 years old, is currently one of the greatest exponents of corridos tumbados and everything he says or does becomes a trend, this is what happens now because of the way he addresses Luis Miguel.

Luis Miguel He is also perhaps the greatest exponent of the ballad in Mexico and has remained current over the years. This year, he was successful with his world tour. He has millions of fans in many countries, including Mexico and the USA, to name a few.

Luis Miguel. Instagram photo

In the video that went viral and was shared on TikTok by the user @ee_gamez, Natanael Cano can be heard referring to Luis Miguel during one of his performances: “It’s not like he was Luis Miguel, guys. Calm down, right now, He is also very old now.”

As expected, the video goes viral and Users react to the way Natanael Cano talks about Luis Miguel:

“I wish I had Luis Miguel’s age and great voice,” “Youth isn’t everything,” and “Luis Miguel is too big for you,” are some of the messages that users on Tik Tok write about Natanael Cano.

Luis Miguel, Established as a singer since the 1980s, he is currently 54 years old and has broken all kinds of records with his recent international tour, ranking above world stars including U2 and Madonna, according to several news portals.