Mexico City.- Natanael Cano was prosecuted for bribery after he posted some videos in April showing him throwing bills at a group of security officers who had stopped him for apparent traffic violations.

The narcocorrido singer was brought to trial by the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sonora for alleged bribery, for which he will be prohibited from leaving Mexico without judicial authorization and will also have to sign in every two months in court.

“The accused was speeding in a recent-model red Dodge Charger without license plates on José María Morelos Boulevard in Hermosillo, Sonora, when he was contacted by officers in an official Hermosillo Municipal Police unit,” they reported. Images posted on social media showed that the singer of corridos tumbados had been speeding and bribed local police officers to avoid being arrested, which angered his followers.

This is not the first time that Natanael Cano has had problems with the law, since at the end of 2023 the interpreter of “Entre las de 20” was fined by the Chihuahua City Council for more than one million pesos for apology of crime and promoting gender violence during one of his concerts.