If you live in Serra, Brazil, every morning you watch the Atlantic Ocean stir in front of the beach. You can grab a surfboard and frolic in the waves, or hop on a fishing boat and work all day. Dad Severino and mom Eliane wanted a better future for their four children. Natan is the youngest, thinks only of football and goes to church. The city community organizes theatrical performances, he is always in the front row. He starts playing in the Associação Esportiva e Recreativa Tubarão: it’s the only way to play sport. The family has little money and his father has to borrow money to train him. Today, when Nathan looks back, he thinks of the difficulties he has overcome. He has never left Brazil and now he could be the new Napoli defender. The club selected him to replace Kim in central defence. He comes from Bragantino, a company of the Red Bull group, and is ready for the big leap. “Every child’s dream is to play in Europe,” he said in 2020 when he was still in the Flamengo youth team. Now that dream is almost a reality.