The Brazilian Natan accompanied to Manuel Pellegrini in the press room in the previous duel against the Gent that will be played on Thursday at Benito Villamarín. The defender, who is ceded in Betis by Naples says he wants to stay in Heliopolis. Betis has a purchase option of about nine million euros. Here you can consult what the central pointed out before the crash:

Your desire to stay

«I am very happy here and I want to stay, but it doesn’t depend on me. I want to do well. The future belongs to God ».

What do you think of your compatriot Antony?

«He played a World Cup with Brazil, let’s not forget this. He is a great player, he is happy and I think he will give us a lot of joy.

Are you talking in the costume of winning the leisure league?

«The team every year wants to play Europe. We want to win the conference, but also to win all the games. We are concentrated for tomorrow ».









How do you feel that you have improved?

«In several aspects, but especially in trust. I needed to play, I needed matches »

Stop in the training of Antony or Jesus, great dribbers

«If we defend Anotny and Jesus we will be prepared. Antony, Abde and Jesus are very good in one and is a great training for us defensively ».

Diego Llorente’s help

«He is always talking to me. Bartra also, I am learning a lot with them. They are very big players. I arrived, I didn’t speak Spanish and helped me a lot to adapt to the myster system ».

What does Betis have for you?

«I want to stay and leave for my agent and the club solve my part. I don’t know the documents, I don’t find out anything. I just want to stay ».

The competition in defense

«I want to play all games. We, the defenses, we can play more games, we have less load than other players. I want to play always ».