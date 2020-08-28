Moscow Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina said that since the beginning of the year the number of volunteers at the Mosvolonter resource center has increased by 10 thousand people. More than 90 thousand volunteers are currently working in the capital.

Sergunina recalled that Mosvolonter has been operating for six years. Volunteers help to carry out various events, promotions and programs, about 170 major events a year. Many organizations cooperate with Mosvolonter: educational institutions, non-profit organizations, state budgetary institutions, representatives of the business environment and the media.

Those wishing to join the movement undergo interviews, learn the rules of conduct and prepare equipment. To participate in the project, you can register on the mosvolonter.ru website, which also contains information about ongoing events and promotions. Any citizen over 14 years old can become a volunteer. Younger children can come with their parents or as part of a school volunteer association.

This year, Moscow volunteers have joined the #WeTogether self-help campaign. In general, more than 21 thousand people became its participants, who provided assistance to elderly and disabled citizens during the regime of self-isolation. Volunteers with medical education helped in hospitals and clinics, psychologists gave free consultations.