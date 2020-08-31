The inter-sectoral cluster of the sports industry SportTech is organized on the basis of the Moscow Innovation Cluster, the official portal of the Moscow Mayor reports, citing the words of Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina.

According to her, at the moment, the cluster includes 37 organizations, including the Interindustry Engineering Center of the Bauman Moscow State Technical University, enterprises of the space industry, scientific institutes, medical centers, etc.

“We expect that SportTech will become one of the leading technological platforms for resource-intensive and large-scale projects in the sports industry,” the official stressed. She added that the cluster will directly cooperate with startups and investors, and implement the best ideas in this area.

It is specified that the cluster is currently working on the creation of a composite bicycle and a rowing machine. Investors and potential partners can join these projects.

The Moscow Innovation Cluster is a project whose goal is the development of innovative industries and cooperation between large companies, industry, businessmen, etc.