Natality, the States General are underway in Rome

It opened today at Romeat the Auditorium della Conciliazione, the third edition of States General of the Natality. The event – which will also be attended tomorrow by Pope Francis and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni – will be an opportunity to reflect on the criticality of the drop in the birth rate through dialogue between representatives of institutions and associations, from the world of culture, journalism, entertainment and sport. We recall, in fact, that with a average of 1.25 per household the Italian one is the lowest birth rate in Europe (along with Spain and Greece), as well as among the lowest in the world.

“Today’s 59 million Italians drop to barely 48 million, 11 million people disappear. 800,000 dead compared to 300,000 births. This, if things don’t change, is a scenario that will come true,” he said Giancarlo Blangiardo, former president of Istat, speaking at the event. “The population was always growing until 2014, then it started to fall. A large country begins to lose population and runs the risk of not being a large country anymore. For a few years now we are a country with more deaths than births. This is photography today,” she pointed out.

Sergio Mattarella’s speech: “Reconciling work-life balance”

For the occasion, the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella sent a message to the president of the Aps family associations forum Gianluigi De Paloas well as organizer of the event. “The social cohesion of the country it is measured on the ability to give a future to the younger generations by creating a climate of trust. Appropriate housing, fiscal and social policies, reconcile work-life balance they are fundamental issues for the development of families”, declared the head of state, who then added that “aThe institutions are responsible for implementing active policies that allow young couples to realize their life project, overcoming the difficulties of a material nature and access to services that make the path of parenthood difficult”.

