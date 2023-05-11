“In 2022 Plasmon turned 120, we realized that it is a piece of history of this country but also that we have to think about the future, tackling the issue of falling birth rates with a project open to all, it cannot be a company that solves such a big problem. In concrete terms, we are also launching the update of our new parental policy”. So Luigi Cimmino Caserta, Plasmon’s head of institutional relations on the sidelines of the third edition of the ‘Stati generali della natalità 2023’ event underway at the Auditorium della conciliazione in Rome.

“Our parental policy – explains Cimmino Caserta – provides for three points. First of all, compared to the ten days of the law, the extension to 60 days as regards parental leave also for the second parent at 100% salary, so that they can the burdens of managing the child should be appropriately divided among the family.The second point is that of flexibility, because a mother who returns from work will work with a short week paid at 100% and with a hybrid system which will be the autonomous one that she will manage with the responsible. The third point is of an economic nature: we are committed to supporting the expenses of the nursery school for three years and also activities regarding training. In addition, being a company that makes baby food for the first thousand days of life the family will have free products”.

“This event – ​​underlines Cimmino Caserta – is very important because the Forum of families in the person of Gigi De Palo has managed to bring all the stakeholders around a table who can change the trajectory of the falling birth rate in this country. And it was extremely important as an activity, because in three years I can tell you that we have gone from analysis, analysis, analysis to finally today we are starting to see actions, actions, actions.”

For the 120th anniversary of Plasmon “with the Forum of families – concludes Cimmino Caserta – we have activated the ‘Adamo’ project open to all: we are collaborating with the institutions, scientific societies and companies. We are asking companies to come to a single table to understand what are the best practices to give to workers. This has allowed us to understand how to better manage people even internally. So we started a process by asking them what the relevant issues were as working parents. Three fundamental points have emerged”.