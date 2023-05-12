“In 2022 Plasmon turned 120, we realized that it is a piece of history of this country but also that we have to think about the future, tackling the issue of falling birth rates with a project open to all, it cannot be a company that solves such a big problem. In concrete terms, we are also launching the update of our new parental policy”. So Luigi Cimmino Caserta, Plasmon’s head of institutional relations on the sidelines of the third edition of the ‘Stati generali della natalità 2023’ event underway at the Auditorium della conciliazione in Rome. for the first thousand days of life, the family will have free products”