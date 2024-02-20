“There are many solutions to address the decline in the birth rate in Italy because each actor must realize this great problem that must be addressed responsibly”. These are the words of Enrico Biscaglia, president of the Bologna Bene Comune Association, who spoke at the States General of Natality in Bologna. “Businesses must promote a welfare system capable of accommodating the needs of mothers and families – warns Biscaglia – at the same time schools must follow an educational path that helps us understand the value that having children has in the context of personal fulfillment , the new life”. And again: “Politics must do its part, it must commit itself more because the problem is so accelerated and serious that great action is needed – he continued – a taking charge which we hope goes beyond of the sides, each political party may have its own recipe, but it must be everyone's objective.”

Bologna is the first city in which the Birth Tour is held, promoted not only by the Birth Foundation but also by the Bologna Bene Comune Association. “The first objective of the States General of Natality here in Bologna is certainly to raise the level of awareness of this problem, to give it a dimension on our territory and, secondly, to try to move all the social, economic and political actors to give themselves a program to face the inversion of the curve that worries everyone” he concludes.