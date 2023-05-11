So the director of the Emergency, Acceptance and General Pediatrics Department of the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital in Rome, speaking at the General States of the birth rate, underway in Rome, at the round table entitled “A child as a common good”

School is essential for promoting health, “many things can be done such as, just for example, school meals, which teach how to choose food, prepare it, eat it in the right proportions. This would mean abolishing obesity, school is the place where sports and music are played, but it is also important that it is beautiful, and helps to appreciate the beautiful”, said Alberto Villani, director of the Emergency, Acceptance and General Pediatrics Department of the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital of Rome, who spoke to the States General of the birth rateunderway in Rome, at the round table entitled “A child as a common good”.

“As paediatricians we have been saying for a long time that we must encourage moments for children to get together. And school is the main tool for doing this”, added Villani, recalling that there are many experiences that are already active that “it would be enough to propose again”. But above all to help parents decide to have children, in addition to state contributions, it is necessary to guarantee that they can feel good and beautiful, live in beauty, make beauty count. It is an important element for the boys. For this to happen we must have good schools, the possibility of offering good activities. In the afternoon the children are often alone or on the street. Instead, it is important to offer healthy aggregation possibilities. If you succeed in this – he concludes – there is prospect and also the desire to have children. Checks and contributions are fine, but we need a welcoming social context and give value to motherhood and fatherhood”.