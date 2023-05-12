“So we insist a lot with our associates that we try to give maximum flexibility and maximum help. Flexibility also means financial support if possible. Without evidently having to damage the company’s operational problem in a particular way. But all together we are really trying to make an important effort, because all together we can win” So Gianfranco Ranieri, President of Assogiocattoli, on the sidelines of the General States of the birth rate which took place in Rome.