“To achieve the goal that Gigi de Palo launched today, that is to reach 500,000 births by 2033, the fourth point of his Marshall Plan is precisely the crucial role that companies can play, in supporting and increasing the birth rate even with the contribution given within our workplaces.” Thus Sonia Malaspina, human resources director of Danone Italy-Greece, author of the book “Il Congedo originale”, together with Marialaura Agosta, HR Manager Danone Italy on the sidelines of the General States of the birth rate which took place in Rome. Agosta: ”Certainly compared to the changes that have taken place in the last 12 years, there is still a lot to do but we have demonstrated in our small way how it is possible to transform organizations with the power of care. we wrote it, parenthood returns better professionals to businesses. Today we were talking about skills. Care skills are also a driving force from an economic point of view, so this fear is breaking down from an economic point of view. Today and yesterday were the concrete example. We have put it in a positive light, from the punch in the stomach to it can be done, to hope.”.