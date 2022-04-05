Like many Peruvians, Natalie Vertiz She has also spoken out about the carrier strike and has decided that she will not open her beauty salon. Through her social networks, the host of “You are in all” announced this measure for this Tuesday, April 5.

“Given the social events that have occurred during today (Monday 4), we are concerned about your well-being and that of our team and tomorrow there will be no care”, He mentioned in his Instagram stories.

Post by Natalie Vertiz. Photo: Instagram

As well as Natalie Vértiz, other celebrities also referred to the situation that has been unleashed in recent days in the country.

Rebeca Escribans outraged with price hike

This Monday, March 4, Rebecca Writens could not go on the air due to the strike of carriers. The entertainment host expressed her concern about the considerable rise in the prices of basic products.

“People don’t have anything to eat. The minimum wage has been raised as if it were of much use. As a housewife, as a woman, as a mother, I feel annoyed, indignant and annoyed with everything that has been happening”, The host of “America shows” mentioned at the beginning.

Jessica Newton regrets acts of violence in carrier strike

Through a video that she shared on her official Instagram account, Jessica Newton questioned the attitude of the people who have taken advantage of the protest to generate vandalism.

“What’s happening in our country? Since when is harming innocent people valid for protest? We all need to work and these people, with the excuse of the strike, harm without any criteria!”he wrote in one of his stories on his social network.