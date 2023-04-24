There is little less than a month left for Miss Peru 2023 to take place in order to find Alessia Rovegno’s replacement. As it could not be otherwise, Jessica Newton will be in charge of carrying out this important beauty contest, which will take place on Thursday, May 18 and will be televised through a special program of “This is war”, as It happened in 2022.

For now, Cassandra Sánchez’s mother has been finalizing the details for the contest and usually uses her social networks to publicize its progress. Precisely, the former model confirmed the presence of a national television figure, who also won Miss Peru.

Natalie Vértiz was confirmed as a jury in Miss Peru 2023

Through her Instagram account, Jessica Newton reported that Natalie Vértiz will be one of the judges of the Miss Peru of the present year. Likewise, the person in charge of said contest clarified that the host will be in charge of the previous interviews with the participants, which are usually key to the final choice.

As you remember, the current host of “You are in all” was Miss Peru in 2011, so she is highly qualified to serve as part of the jury of said beauty pageant.

Natalie Vértiz returned to the catwalks in Spain

Through her social networks, Natalie Vértiz showed her joy at modeling again at Bridal Fashion Week 2023, held in Barcelona. Today’s TV presenter dazzled with an elegant and sober wedding dress that she paraded for the public who attended said event.