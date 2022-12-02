natalie vertiz It is currently considered the Peruvian model with the most international reach. Since his coronation as Miss Peru 2011, has represented famous brands abroad and recently even decided to venture into acting. A few days ago, she posted a photo on Instagram with her mom and her two sisters. Many users were surprised to see her parent.

In this note we tell you who Natalie Vértiz’s mother is and why several people say that the national model inherited her beauty.

Natalie Vértiz, her mother and her sisters

natalie vertiz has two sisters named Camila and Mariana Vértiz. His mother is Patricia González. All of them posed in a photograph that left netizens shocked. “The four of us are already together,” she wrote.

In a few seconds, the followers of the model left their praise for the parent. “What is inherited is not stolen”, “They are all a work of art”, “How they all look like mother Paty”, “How beautiful your mother is, Nathaly”, “I already saw where you got the beauty of your mother”, “Your mother is beautiful, no wonder they are very pretty”, “Your mother is beautiful, that’s why they went to her”, were some of the comments.

Natalie Vértiz, her mother and her sisters. Photo: Instagram / Natalie Vertiz

What does Natalie Vértiz’s mother do?

According to his Instagram account, Patricia González, mother of Natalie Vértiz, He is dedicated to being a professional ontological coach. He also has knowledge in public policy. In addition, he supports her daughters in their endeavors, for example, she appears at the events of the former Miss Peru and promotes her beauty salon.

Patricia González, mother of Natalie Vértiz. Photo: capture Instagram / Natalie Vértiz

Natalie Vértiz cries when she remembers that her mother had COVID-19

Natalie Vértiz could not hold back the tears after receiving a greeting from her mother Patricia González on Mother’s Day. While her Saturday program “You are in all” was broadcast, the presenter revealed that she was very afraid for the health of her parent when she was infected with COVID-19.

“Many do not know but my mother recently came out of COVID and it is not something that I have talked about on my social networks but I was very afraid. I said that everything was going to be fine but you have no idea because you don’t know what could happen”, said Yaco Eskenazi’s partner.

Natalie Vértiz sends a message of support to her mother upon announcing the death of her grandfather

Natalie Vértiz took a few minutes from an edition of “More shows” to send an encouraging message to her mother because the day before, her grandfather, her mother’s father, passed away.

“I want to take advantage of this segment to send a hug to my mom (…) Unfortunately, yesterday my grandfather, my mom’s dad, passed away, and I know it’s not the time… the show must go on, but I want to send you a hug (mom)”, expressed the model.

Natalie Vértiz reveals what her biggest insecurity was as a child

To the surprise of many, Natalie Vértiz revealed in a story time for her YouTube channel, that in her childhood her height tormented her, because she did not like being the tallest in her room. She even commented that at one point her classmates bullied her.

“When I was 9, 10 years old I didn’t realize how big I was, I felt bigger than my friends, but it wasn’t a problem for me. When I was entering sixth grade, you are already realizing how you are, we went through puberty. At some point in my life I did suffer bullying. Someone had told me in English: ‘she She is a giraffe (she is a giraffe)’ ”, she expressed.