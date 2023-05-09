Alessia Rovegno is about to deliver her crown as Miss Peru, on May 18. To choose her successor, Jessica Newton called on the experienced beauty queens Olga Zumaran (Miss Peru World, 1981), Romina Lozano (Miss Peru Universe, 2018), Karen Schwarz (Miss Peru Universe, 2009) and Natalie Vertiz (Miss Peru , 2011). In this regard, the latter is the one that got the most out of the title, since she managed to achieve exclusives in modeling, such as her last participation in Bridal Fashion Week in Barcelona, ​​until she had her own contest, Model of the Year Peru. Although she, curiously, she did not achieve such good results in the contests in which she participated.

What beauty contest did Natalie Vértiz lose?

At 18 years old, Natalie Diane Vertiz Gonzalezwith 1.82 meters tall and 90-65-92 anatomical measurements, was encouraged by her grandmother, Mrs. Lucha, to go to the casting of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2010, an event organized by Univisión.

“I was standing at five in the morning with heels and a dress, I didn’t know exactly what was going to happen or what to do”, he told on his YouTube channel. To his surprise, she passed the first filter with Osmel de Souza, the so-called ‘Beauty Czar’.

However, Natalie Vértiz did not reach the title of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2010 by failing the talent test. “I can’t understand how you chose something you don’t master. Your performance was forced, lackluster”pointed out the jury Julián Gil, an Argentine actor known for his soap operas “Eva Luna” (2010-2011) and “Sueño de amor” (2016).

“It was the first rejection. I got really sad. It was a bucket of cold water”, he recalled.

Faced with this, almost immediately Natalie Vértiz signed up for the reality show Model Latina Season 3, in which he also lost. “I went to live in New York for a month with 12 girls. I had no idea about modeling. I was the fourth finalist. This program helped me a lot to know that I wanted to dedicate myself to this ”, she indicated.

What beauty contest did Natalie Vértiz win?

Natalie Vértiz lived in Pompano Beach (United States), and did not consider participating in Miss Peru, despite being the daughter of beauty queen Patricia González (Miss Cuzco, 1988), who was in the top 12 of the Miss Universe Peru 1988 —the crown went to Katia Mirella Escudero Lozano—. Also, she was depressed about the results in Nuestra Belleza Latina 2010 and Model Latina.

Her sister Mariana Vértiz was the one who recommended that she enroll in the contest. “You have everything to win”, Told him. Fed up with her work in a store, she contacted Tito Paz, director of Miss Peru, at that time.

After meeting the required requirements, Natalie Vértiz won her first crown as Miss Peru USA 2011 and, with that title, participated in Miss Peru 2011. In that year, this contest had Nicole Faverón (Miss Loreto) and Giselle Patrón (Miss Amazonas) as candidates, who was a great favorite due to her popularity as a model of “Habacilar”.

The fortress of Real Felipe del Callao was the setting where Natalie Vértiz won the title of Miss Peru Universe 2011 and received the crown from the outgoing queen, Giuliana Zevallos. “I have given my all. I realize that when you put in the effort, you achieve all your goals. I am going to do a good job as the new Miss Peru”he declared.

However, his reign was very short. After being crowned in June, in February 2012, her successor, Nicole Faverón, was announced, chosen by an “internal casting”. “It was a low blow. I do not like lies”, said Natalie Vértiz, who went out to claim her rights without success. Both queens met again on the reality show “EEG” in 2013 and their feud made headlines.

How did Natalie Vértiz do in Miss Universe 2011?

after winning Miss Peru 2011, the expectations for the participation of Natalie Vértiz in Miss Universe 2011 were high. The typical costume of her as an Inca princess, the designer’s creation Ricardo Davilawas inspired by the centenary of the discovery of Machu Picchu and was described as “beautiful” by the press that covered the event.

Typical costume of Natalie Vértiz in Miss Universe 2011. Photo: Missology/Facebook

However, Natalie Vértiz failed to enter the top finalists of Miss Universe 2011. In a live made in 2020, with Karin Ontiveros (Nuestra Belleza México, 2010), said that she failed to qualify because the Miss Peru team did not support her as it should. “I would have liked an organization that is behind me all day.”

In the same way, Natalie Vértiz reported that she had problems with her gala dress, which arrived incomplete, without the rhinestones and looked transparent. The Miss Universe organization did not accept it and a friend lent her the pink dress with which she paraded.

