natalie vertiz She is one of the most recognized models at the national level, since she represented the Peruvian beauty, being the winner of the Miss Peru. The host of América TV has been part of popular television programs such as “This is war” and, currently, the wife of Yako Eskenazi is the face of several brands at a national and international level, being one of the most recognized influencers in the country. Many people believe that she is Peruvian because she represented the nation in the Miss Universe 2011. However, this is not true. In this note we tell you where it is from natalie vertiz.

The country where Natalie Vértiz was born

in a video of Youtube, the model revealed that she comes from abroad. “From the age of 5 to 13 I lived in the United States. In fact, my sisters and I were born in the United States, but then we returned here (Peru), I went to the nest and I was there until the first grade and then I went to the United States with my family,” he said. natalie vertiz.

For this reason, now we all know the reason why the businesswoman usually affirms that she has lived half of her life in Peru and the other in the northern country.

The reason why Natalie Vértiz returned to Peru

From a very young age, when I was still living in USA, natalie vertiz She began her modeling career by participating in various competitions that, unfortunately, she could not win. Some time later, Mariana Vertizher sister, tried to convince her to return to Peru and apply for the Miss Peru 2011.

“I was depressed by the rejections, but I said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to do it, I’m going to Peru.’ I contacted the director before going to Peru, I told him what I have to do, I got there, I met him there and everything. I entered and won Miss Peru ”, she recounted.

Natalie Vertiz’s family

the mother of natalie vertiz Her name is Patricia Gonzalez. The model she has 2 sisters: Camila Vértiz and Mariana. “The four of us are already together,” they wrote in a photograph together on the internet. The followers of the businesswoman filled her mother with praise. “What is inherited is not stolen,” commented one. “They are all a work of art,” said another fan.

Natalie Vértiz, her mother and her sisters. Photo: Instagram / Natalie Vertiz

Natalie Vértiz on Alessia Rovegno’s participation in Miss Universe

Much has been said about the participation of Alessia Rovegno. Opinions have been divided, since, although the model was one of the favourites, what was demonstrated in the Miss Universe 2022 It was not to the taste of some people. natalie vertiz He spoke about the subject after the preliminary of the contest. “I am sure that it will develop as it should, like a whole miss. We have seen how much effort he has been putting into this,” she opined.

What Natalie Vértiz when she finished school?

During an interview, Natalie Vértiz surprised by revealing that she was part of the staff serving a restaurant in the United States: “I finished school and went to Miami, there I was working in restaurants. I was more or less a restaurant hostess. That’s how I spent it until she turned on the light and I said: ‘I think I’m going to be Miss Peru.’ And now, I left the restaurant”.

What is the age difference between Natalie Vértiz and Yaco?

Natalie Vértiz and Yaco Eskenazi make up one of the most solid couples in Peruvian show business. Both made their relationship very media by televising their marriage and even the birth of their son.

Natalie Vértiz and Yaco Eskenazi married and now have two children. Photo: Instagram Natalie Vertiz

But what few know is that the reality boy is 12 years older than the mother of his children since he is currently 43, while the former Miss Peru is 31.

Natalie Vértiz did not know Yaco Eskenazi before entering “This is war”

As is known, Natalie Vértiz and Yaco Eskenazi met in “This is war” and both consolidated their romance within the program. However, during an edition of “You are in all”, the model revealed that she did not know her now husband before entering the reality show.

Yaco Ezkenazi made Natalie Vértiz wait despite the contractions. Photo: capture Natalie Vértiz/YouTube

“I knew who Jacobo Eskenazi was because I asked my little sister Camila. She won’t let me lie. I told him: ‘Do you know this boy? Do you know about “This is war”?’ And she told me: ‘Yes, I know who Yaco is; he’s on the show.’ So I came in with that idea, ”she recounted with a laugh.

Yako Eskenazi “complains” about Natalie Vértiz for making her record tiktoks

Like other show business characters, Natalie Vértiz and Yako Eskenazi, through a fun video, revealed some things that make them uncomfortable about the other, which caused the laughter of their followers when they affirmed that his wife forces him to record on Tiktok

“First, that you force me to do things that I don’t want for TikTok (…). Second, that you are very unpunctual (…). you are very bossy”, he indicated.