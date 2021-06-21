The model and television presenter Natalie Vértiz celebrated the Father’s day next to her family and took advantage of social networks to dedicate a tender message to her husband, the host of the program My mom cooks better than yours, Yaco Eskenazi.

“My Yaco #HappyFatherDay! If before I believed that I loved you, seeing you as father reconfirmed it. You were born to be a dad, the most fun and courageous, present and loving. We love you! ”, Wrote Miss Peru 2011 on her Instagram profile.

“How difficult to summarize in a video everything we have been through together, but if there is something I love, it is to witness the immense love that exists between you and Liam. Best friends from day one! Always together my king and our super dad! I’m dying to see you with your two babies kicking the ball, ”he added.

In addition to the message, Natalie Vertiz published a video that shows some intimate moments that Yaco Eskenazi went through throughout his fatherhood, next to his conceited Liam.

For his part, the model and actor responded to his wife’s tribute in the comments and assured that his family is the most important thing in his life.

“My dad taught me that family is a bond that should never be broken and that is why my place in life is with you. To love and protect them always. I love you and I will never be able to finish thanking you for having given me what I always dreamed of … my children, my family, my home, “he said.

