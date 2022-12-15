natalie vertiz She expressed her emotion when celebrating the 43rd birthday of her husband, Yaco Eskenazi, and decided to surprise him with a romantic message in which she reaffirmed her unconditional love for him. The television host highlighted the father’s work that the former reality boy does for his children.

Natalie Vértiz celebrates Yaco

Through her Instagram account, Natalie Vértiz shared a carousel of photographs in which she appears with her partner. The publication was accompanied by an extensive and emotional message in which she expressed her love for her.

“Today my Jacobo has a birthday and I am the most excited. I love celebrating your life, celebrating you, my love . Celebrate that we have you. Thank you for making us smile every day, thank you for your energy. Thank you for that spark that, although I often call you heavy, you know that I love your sense of humor, ”she began.

Natalie Vértiz dedicates a message to Yaco Eskenazi. Photo: Instagram

Natalie assures that she was not wrong in choosing Yaco

the driver of “You are in all” She also took the opportunity to highlight the 7-year relationship they have together and assured that she was not mistaken in choosing Yaco Eskenazi as her husband.

“We love you, my love! I was not wrong when I chose you as my life partner and father of the most beautiful thing we have, our babies. I only ask life that we can celebrate thousands more birthdays, lots of health and happiness for you and for us, my love. My boy with a heart of gold,” she said.

Natalie Vértiz’s romantic message had various reactions from famous people, such as Alessia Rovegno, Mariella Zanetti, Anna Carina Copello, among others.