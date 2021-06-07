The model and ex reality girl Natalie Vertiz shared a video of an elderly man who despite not being able to walk well, went to vote in these 2021 elections, which generated the admiration of the driver and the people who appear in the clip.

During the course of these elections, the host of On everyone’s lips She shared several stories on her social networks where she was concerned about the future of the country and advised her fans to vote responsibly.

In her recent Instagram content, Natalie is proud of an old man who comes to vote. “These videos circulating on the networks only bring tears to my eyes, admiration. !That pride! Go, Peru“, wrote.

Also, in the clip, several people applaud the man, who approaches his voting table. The older adult uses a walker to help them move around. Also, throughout the video various voices are heard saying “Bravo” and “Vamos Perú”.

Finally, the model went to vote very early and showed several images where her pregnant belly looks. Natalie did not hesitate to go to her polling station to fulfill her civic duty alongside Yaco Eskenazi.

