Natalie Vértiz and Yaco Eskenazi recently announced the sex of their second baby, a boy. During the broadcast of You are in all, he revealed the expected information, but previously he communicated it to his close friends and family with an event through a video call.

The host showed details of what the virtual celebration was and shared photographs of the decoration, which was organized by her sister and best friend. In the images you can see balloons of different shades and a table that denoted the central reason for the meeting, to discover the sex of the new family member.

Finally, Yaco Eskenazi A bombardment exploded from which blue confetti came out, so it was known that it was a child. The guests were very happy about the news, as were the proud parents.

In her Instagram account, Natalie Vértiz told an anecdotal fact about the curious conformation of her family with the driver of This is war.

“One more for the team. Waiting for the new Eskenazi Vértiz with great anxiety. Who’d say! I was always surrounded by women and now in my house they are all little men. Very excited for the arrival of our baby. We are already eager to meet you my love! ”He wrote.

In the same way, he thanked his followers and friends for sending him congratulations and good wishes in this new stage of his life: “From the bottom of my heart, thanks to each of you for celebrating our happiness. Eternally grateful”.

Natalie Vértiz reflects on raising sons

Now that she is expecting her second baby, the famous driver and model spoke about the important role that parents play in the responsible upbringing of their children. As indicated during the broadcast of You are in all, take this new pregnancy as an opportunity to educate future men of good.

“Now I feel like a woman, a wife, a worker. The fact that I am a little man is a sign of life and of God, that they want me to continue raising my children in the best way because it is a great responsibility to raise two little men, especially today. That they learn to respect others, women, “he said. Natalie Vertiz.

