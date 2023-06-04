natalie vertiz She is a former Peruvian beauty queen and influencer who constantly shared photos of her daily life with her family on their respective social networks. However, from one moment to the next, only images of the former Miss Peru have been seen with her husband Yaco Eskenazi and no longer accompanied by her two minors. children. In this regard, the TV host also revealed the reason why her heirs no longer appear on their digital platforms.

Why doesn’t Natalie Vértiz have photos with her children on networks?

In the latest edition of the program “Estás en todas” broadcast this Saturday, June 3, natalie vertiz surprised after revealing why he made the decision not to publish photos with his children.

This happened after the Peruvian model expressed her opinion regarding the recent extortions that various Peruvian entertainment figures have received from criminals.

“All the cases we have seen are chilling. I think we should take these cases as an example to be more cautious with our personal lives and not expose ourselves so much. I, for example, have stopped uploading my children’s things, because it really bothers me what is happening in our country and in the world is scary,” said the TV host.

What public figures are being extorted by criminals?

Carlos AlvarezDeisy Araujo, Monique PardoGiovanni Kral and Milena Zárate are the figures of the world of Peruvian entertainment who have been victims of extortionists, who have threatened them through calls and messages, demanding money in exchange for not making an attempt on their lives.

