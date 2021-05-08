During the program You are in all, The model Natalie Vértiz She received messages from various members of her family for Mother’s Day. One of them was her husband’s Yaco Eskenazi with his son Liam.

The television host was moved to tears when listening to the emotional video recorded by the former reality boy.

“We love you. This video is to tell you that we wish you a happy mother’s day. You are the best and we are grateful for life that you were the one who made me a dad and you are Liam’s mom. We love you ”, Yaco Eskenazi is heard saying.

Right away, Natalie Vertiz She thanked them for always surprising her with those details. “How nice, every time I see a new greeting on television, the illusion is still there,” he declared.

His mom, Patricia gonzalez, also added to the list of relatives who greeted her on the program. “I am very proud of you. Stay strong as always, work for your family and your children, continue being the extraordinary mother that you are. I love you, “said the model’s mother in the video.

Natalie Vértiz reveals that her mother was infected with COVID-19

Natalie Vértiz broke down when she revealed that her mother was infected with COVID-19. He said that he had a difficult time not knowing how to deal with this situation.

“Many do not know, but my mother recently came out of COVID-19 and it is not something that I have talked about on my social networks, but I was very scared. I said that everything was going to be fine, but you have no idea because you don’t know what might happen ”, he mentioned.

