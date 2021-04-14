Natalie Vértiz is enjoying her second pregnancy and shared some details through social networks. She recently released images of one of her baby’s movements and excited users.

The host of América Televisión published a series of videos in which she showed her bulging belly of more than 5 months of gestation, however, she pointed out a detail to her millions of followers.

In the clip you can see the little boy’s ‘kicks’. “Hello baby, every day bigger and more playful. My happy and fidgety baby. How will you be? Every day you move more “ , wrote the model on the platform.

Natalie Vértiz usually inspires with messages for her fans who are mothers or are in the process of being one. Days ago, he reflected on the labor and sacrifice of a mother.

“Being a mother (for the second time) is one more reason to continue with mine, my passion, my work. My mother taught us by example and I saw it from a very young age, she never neglected us or her work. Being a mother does not mean abandoning your dreams, on the contrary, it is the greatest motivation for you to be your best version ”, she explained.

Natalie Vértiz shared video of her sex reveal party

In addition to announcing that she would have a child during the broadcast of You are in all, the model organized a virtual celebration with which she communicated the news to her closest family and friends. In the video, which was released the third week of March, you can see the reaction that Natalie Vértiz and Yaco Eskenazi had when they found out the sex of their second baby.

“One more for the team. Waiting for the new Eskenazi Vértiz with great anxiety. Who’d say! I was always surrounded by women and now in my house they are all little men. Very excited for the arrival of our baby. We are already eager to meet you my love! ”, Said the television host.

