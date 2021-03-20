After Natalie Vértiz and Yaco Eskenazi reveal that the second baby they are expecting is a boy, the former beauty queen reflected on the great work and responsibility she has from now on to educate her children.

As is known, the drivers have the little 7-year-old Liam, who in about five months will be able to meet his little brother. With the soon arrival of the new member to the family, the model highlighted the importance of raising with values ​​and, above all, with respect for women.

“Now I feel like a woman, a wife, a worker. The fact that I am a little man is a sign of life and God, who want me to continue raising my children in the best way, because it is a great responsibility to raise two little men, especially today, who learn to respect others, women ”, Natalie Vertiz commented.

Also, and between laughs, the host of You are in all commented that in the future she will look for the little woman.

“Later we will look for (the little woman). There is always the dream of wanting a little woman ”, he indicated.

Yaco Eskenazi praises Natalie Vértiz

Yaco Eskenazi He dedicated tender words to Natalie Vértiz, who is carrying her second child in her womb.

“I fell madly in love with Natalie when I saw her pregnant, how she became the protective woman. Now, he has it all in his head. He’s doing things for this baby that he didn’t get a chance to do with Liam, like getting ready. Really, I take off my hat for the mother that you are, I am very blessed “ commented the driver of My mom cooks better than yours.

