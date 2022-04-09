The casting to find the new participants of “This is war” started on América TV and this Saturday, April 9, a small selection was carried out during the last edition of “You are in all”. In this way, ‘Clashes’ Mandros and Natalie Vertiz They had Saskia Bernaola and Patricia Portocarrero as guests as new guests to meet the applicants.

However, what should have been a fun moment for everyone involved turned into an awkward situation, especially for Yako Eskenazi’s wife. It all happened when one of the contestants made an unfortunate joke, where he advocated gender violence.

Natalie Vértiz is uncomfortable after a macho joke

Like the rest of the contestants, the young man had a number of seconds to seek the approval of “Sor Bete”, a character played by Saskia Bernaola. However, her comment left the hosts and guests with a look of surprise and discomfort.

After a few seconds, “Choca” asked Saskia to punish the contestant with a slap to the face. After that, Natalie Vértiz took the floor to express her obvious discomfort at what she heard. “ I didn’t like that joke at all ”, he assured.

This is war and its requirements for casting

Since the beginning of the current season, Johanna San Miguel announced that during 2022 a nationwide casting will be held to choose the new members of “This is war” for their 10 years on the air. This selection process began, therefore, the requirements to apply were announced.

