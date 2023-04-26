Less and less to go Miss Peru 2023 and, this time, the candidates for the beauty pageant had to convince the jurymade up of Natalie Vertiz, Karen SchwarzOlga Zumarán, Romina Lozano and Alessia Rovegno, in the preliminary interviews of the contest in order to move on to the next phase. The participants had to demonstrate their preparation in public speaking and more in order to be rated with a good score by the former beauty queens. The organization directed by Jessica Newton showed, through her account of Instagram, how this process was carried out, in which the host of “You are in all” stood out from the rest.

The jury of Miss Peru. Photo: Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Back to the catwalks! Natalie Vértiz dazzles in parade for famous Spanish brand

Users praise Natalie Vértiz for questions in English

Jessica Newton shared, through her social networks, a brief extract of what these important preliminary interviews, in which Natalie Vértiz can be heard asking questions in a high and fluent level of English to the applicants for the crown of Miss Peru. Alessia Rovegno was not far behind either and questioned the candidates in that language, however, the one who captured all the attention was the wife of Yaco Eskenazi.

“Natalie Vértiz good questions, good English, security and a high level as a representative”, “What a difference between Natalie Vértiz and the others”, “Natalie (Vértiz)’s difference with English, unlike the others, is impeccable, a woman with great elegance”, “Very good, Natalie Vértiz. Well-formulated questions, with content, security, assertive.”were some of the comments of the users towards the well-known model.

YOU CAN SEE: Yaco Eskenazi corrects Natalie Vértiz live for her way of speaking: It is not said that way

When will Miss Peru 2023 be?

Jessica Newton repeats the formula of presenting the final of the Miss Peru in the program “This is war” and recently revealed the date on which the exciting national beauty pageant will air. “Yesterday we had the final production meeting for the channel and we have confirmed the coronation date for May 18. Yes, this coming May 18, after the long holiday, after the celebration of Mother’s Day, we will be crowning our Miss Peru 2023,” he said.

Natalie Vértiz dazzles in parade of prominent Spanish brand

natalie vertiz returned to international fashion shows and was part of Bridal Fashion Week 2023 held in the city of Barcelona. The former Miss Peru participated in this event of the famous brand of the Spanish designer Rosa Clará, and demonstrated much skill and professionalism. It should be noted that the wife of Yaco Eskenazi he couldn’t hide his excitement at all times.

#Natalie #Vértiz #praised #questions #English #interview #candidates #Peru