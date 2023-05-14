Despite having been here as one more Peruvian, winning a Miss Peru and our representative in the miss Universe of 2011, the model Natalie Vértiz is not Peruvian. And it is that her birthplace and where she took her first steps is very far from the Peru and he has constantly been alternating from being in our country to being in the other. Here, we will tell you in which country he came to the world and why English is spoken in an excellent way to the point of being like his native language.

How did Natalie Vértiz learn to speak English fluently?

That natalie vertiz Speak English well is not due to having studied in an institute or from school, rather in her life she has had experiential contact with this language since she was very young. The reason is that she was born in the United States just like her sisters, according to a revelation she made in an interview by Youtube. He assured that after being born in the North American giant, they returned to the Peruwhere he studied the nest and up to the first grade, and then went back to USA with his family up to the age of 13.

This is also why the driver of america television She had no problem when in international beauty pageants she had to understand the questions in English and as far as possible answer using this universal language.

Why did Natalie Vértiz return to Peru?

The renowned influencer was already beginning modeling since USA until her sister Mariana tried to convince her to return to the Peru and apply to Miss Peru of 2011, which he finally won. “I was depressed by the rejections, but I said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to do it, I’m going to go to Peru‘. I contacted the director before going to PeruI told him what I have to do, I arrived, I met him there and everything. I entered and won the Miss Peru“, he commented.

Which world celebrities did Natalie Vértiz interview in English?

Recently, natalie vertiz surprised with his fluency in the English language when interviewing the famous singer Jennifer Lopez. Furthermore, a month ago she interviewed none other than Jennifer Aniston already Adam Sandler and also asked questions in English to candidates for the Miss Peru 2023 with the purpose that they learn to function in this language and lose their fear.

In addition, before their first concert of the two that they offered in Lime in September 2022, the wife of Yaco Eskenazi interviewed the artists Will Champion and guy berryman of the famous british band Coldplay.

