Natalie Vértiz expressed her excitement when celebrating the Mother’s Day with Yaco Eskenazi, his son Liam and the baby that is gestating. Through her official Instagram account, she was grateful for being a mother and having her firstborn by her side.

The famous Peruvian model dedicated a message to her little one, to whom she expressed her gratitude for having made her a mother some years ago. In the same way, he shared various videos with the child.

“7 years being your mother and I would not change anything at all. My best friend for ever. I love you with every fiber of my body my beautiful king. When you arrived I had no idea who he was, but having you in my arms gave me a security and strength that I did not know I had, “he wrote.

Natalie Vértiz was nostalgic when recalling the phrases of affection that her son says, who is a few months away from becoming an older brother.

“Thank you for every ‘I love you’, ‘what a beautiful mommy’, ‘come mommy’, ‘I want you to be by my side’. Thank you, thank you, thank you because each of those moments makes me feel special and loved. I need you too like the air I breathe. (…) I promise to take care of you, guide you and love you always, ”the Instagram post ended.

Natalie Vértiz thanked her son for making her a mother

Yaco Eskenazi surprises Natalie Vértiz for Mother’s Day

Yaco Eskenazi had a tender detail with Natalie Vértiz during the broadcast of You are in all on May 8. The also host of América Televisión prepared a video that he dedicated to his wife and mother of his son.

“We love you. This video is to tell you that we wish you a happy mother’s day. You are the best and we are grateful for life That you were the one who made me a dad and you are Liam’s mom. We love you ”, were the words that moved the Peruvian model.

Natalie Vértiz, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.