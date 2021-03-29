Natalie Vertiz continues to share the experiences of her second pregnancy online. After confirming the arrival of a new member of the family, the model now disseminates details of her preparation and inspires her followers who are also in the making.

One of the topics most addressed by the host of You are in all it is the sport, which has had to vary due to its status. In a recent message he posted on his Instagram account, he asked users not to push themselves.

The also model, who has always opted for a healthy lifestyle, said that the first weeks of her pregnancy she had discomforts and that, for that reason, she could not exercise, but that, faced with this scenario, she had to readjust her routine.

“To all the moms, don’t be discouraged. There are days and days, I don’t always feel 100%. I listen to my body and try to move when I feel good. My discomfort lasted the first trimester, but I was three months old and it went away “

Natalie Vértiz ended the publication stating that her goal is to inspire all her fans who are in the sweet waiting: “Do not feel discouraged, each pregnancy is different. The idea is to motivate each other. Remember that you are amazing ”.

Natalie Vértiz reveals that her second child will be a boy

The model and her husband Yaco Eskenazi shared the sex of their future baby days ago. The couple revealed the news during the broadcast of You are in all and were very happy for the new member of the family.

Natalie Vértiz also organized a virtual celebration for her family and close friends. Through a video on YouTube, he shared details of the party with his followers and showed the precise moment when they found out about sex.

