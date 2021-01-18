Natalie Vértiz denounced that cybercriminals seized her official account of Facebook and they’re posting nonsensical pictures. The model gave the details in statements for América Espectáculos.

The Miss Peru 2011 She confessed to being mortified for losing her social network, and hopes that she will soon be reported to create a new profile. “I have recently realized that they have hacked me and put photos of girls in bikini in the stories, so, I have been really frozen of how there are people so malicious who want to steal something as personal as a fanpage, where I communicate my things, “he commented.

The 29-year-old model urged her fans to be “very careful” with virtual platforms. “They are a double-edged sword. As well as it can be your work tool, which is also for me, to be connected with my followers, there are also many unscrupulous people ”, he concluded.

The host of You are in all indicated that she is going through a bad time, because in addition to the loss of her Facebook, she reported that unscrupulous people usurped the name of her modeling school Modelab to capture minors and cheat.

“They have invented a company name, a RUC, they have asked minors for photos and the truth is that it is quite alarming. Especially for me, as a mother and as the owner of the school. That they ask for (photos) and that they want to see everyone else’s faces, ”he declared.

