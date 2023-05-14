Natalie Vértiz is in the news and this time for her good performance before one of the biggest stars of music and acting. The modelsurprised by having an exclusive interview with Jennifer López, for her new production with Netflix named “The mother”. in the program “You are in all” This conversation with the famous singer was broadcast, but without a doubt, what captured the attention of the viewers was the great performance of the TV host and, above all, her fluency in English. The model also spoke with the young protagonist Lucy Paez and pointed out that he loved this new film released by the streaming giant.

Yaco Eskenazi did not hesitate to praise Natalie Vértiz for the great interview with Jennifer López and she added that “La Diva del Bronx” was a nice person. “They are great people and they expanded a lot”declared the also influencer.

Natalie Vértiz makes the Miss Peru candidate nervous with a question in English

Natalie Vértiz is part of the demanding jury of Miss Peru together with Alessia Rovegno, Olga Zumarán, Romina Lozano and Karen Schwarz. In the official interview of the national beauty contest, the model had to ask the candidates questions in both Spanish and English, but it was Nathaly Terrones who showed her nervousness in the English of the host of Yaco Eskenazi’s wife.

When the successful model questioned Pancho Rodríguez’s girlfriend in English what she would do if she wins the Miss Peru (considering that she studies Medicine), she got nervous and even forgot the words in the American language.

Users praise Natalie Vértiz for her level of English

After what Jessica Newton share a video of what was the interview of the jury with the candidates for the miss peruusers did not overlook the performance of Natalie Vértiz, who stood out with a high level of English.

“Natalie Vértiz good questions, good English, security and a high level as a representative”,“What a difference between Natalie Vértiz and the others”, “Natalie (Vértiz)’s difference with English, unlike the others, is impeccable, a woman with great elegance”, “Very good, Natalie Vértiz. Well-formulated questions, with content, security, assertive.”were some of the comments of the users towards the well-known model.

