Natalie Vertiz She is one of the most representative and slender models in Peru. During one of the broadcasts of ‘You are in all, along with ‘Choca’ Mandros, the former miss Peru revealed that she almost died. “Be careful with those miraculous recipes, with those diets that tell you that you are going to lose weight, with the pills that they advertise a lot, pay attention because It can be very dangerous for your health.. I, for example, said ‘I’m going to take the cashew nut’. That day I swore never again. I almost die“, said.

In addition, he warned people not to follow dangerous diets because of how harmful they can be. Along those lines, the actress encouraged her fans to lead a healthy life: “Everything easy and cheap ends up being expensive. There are no secrets, just eat well. Don’t do those strict diets where the body cries out for you to feed it well,” he concluded.

