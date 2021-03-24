Natalie Vértiz appeared on the show On everyone’s lips to celebrate six months of driving in You are in all, a space that he shares with ‘Choca’ Mandros.

With four months pregnant, the former beauty queen was subjected to funny questions related to her family life with her husband Yaco Eskenazi and, above all, her state of pregnancy.

Through a giant screen the face of Nicola Porcella appeared, who asked him for the name of her second son. Natalie Vertiz He did not want to give details about what they will name Liam’s little brother.

However, the reality boy put the model in real trouble when he asked who she would choose as her baby’s godfather. Porcella gave him a choice between him or Jefferson Farfán.

“That question is difficult, but looking at it well. Let’s go with the ‘Foquita’“, He said Natalie Vertiz in reference to the Peruvian soccer player.

Yaco Eskenazi to Natalie Vértiz: “I take off my hat”

After they revealed, on March 20, that they will become parents for the second time of a child, Yaco Eskenazi dedicated a tender message to Natalie Vértiz.

“I am grateful to the life of being able to be with my wife. We are already older, with a consolidated marriage. I fell madly in love with Natalie when I saw her pregnant, how she became the protective woman. He’s doing things for this baby that he didn’t get a chance to do with Liam, like getting ready. Really, I take off my hat for the mom that you are, I am very blessed“, Said the reality boy in You are in all.



