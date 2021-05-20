On Monday May 18, Yaco Eskenazi said goodbye to This is War after approximately four months leading the team of ‘The Warriors’. The unexpected departure of the competitor generated heartfelt reactions among the drivers and other competitors of the program, even more so in Natalie Vertiz.

Through her social networks, the former Miss Peru dedicated a tender message to her partner and father of her children, in which she expressed how excited she is because from now on they will spend more time with the family and because, in addition, they will be able to undertake new projects together.

“My nice and cute boy! To fly high, we go for more “, wrote the model in Instagram, next to the images in which Eskenazi says goodbye to EEG.

As you remember, Natalie Vertiz and Yaco Eskenazi met on the This is War recordings and later began a love story together. As a result of this relationship, they had a son and are now waiting for their second baby.

Rebeca Escribns applauds Yaco Eskenazi for giving up EEG

Last Wednesday, during the broadcast of América Espectáculos, Rebeca Escribns congratulated Yaco Eskenazi for leaving This is war not to be a competitor due to a knee injury. The host stressed to the former captain of ‘Los guerreros’ how important it is to prioritize health in times of pandemic.

“These are difficult times and I think you have made a good decision. The most important thing has always been health, but today more than ever ”, said the presenter, who also took the time to send an emotional greeting to the entire Eskenazi family.

