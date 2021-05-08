Natalie Vertiz starred in a very moving moment in You are in all, when she received a surprise from her mother, Patricia González, by the Mother’s Day.

At that moment, the driver broke down when she revealed that her mother had been infected with COVID-19. She could not hold back the tears when expressing the fear she felt for the uncertainty of how the disease was going to evolve in her mother.

“Many don’t know, but my mom recently left the COVID-19 And it is not something that I have talked about in my social networks, but I was very scared. I said that everything was going to be fine, but you have no idea because you don’t know what could happen, “he said. Natalie Vertiz on You are in all.

After these moments of anguish, the former beauty queen thanked God for her mother’s health and having successfully faced the coronavirus. He also highlighted the great strength that his mother possesses.

“She is a strong woman, who teaches you to be strong, it is super difficult to teach that to your children. I love you mom, thank you for always being there, because you are the most important thing in this world after my children and my family. I am grateful that you are in my life and that you have been able to overcome this difficult moment “, he pointed.

