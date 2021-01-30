Natalie Vertiz expressed his concern about the paralysis of some ventures due to the new quarantine decreed to stop the advance of the second wave of the coronavirus.

Through her social networks, the former Miss Peru asked to support local Peruvian businesses, like restaurants, through the delivery route.

In her Instagram stories, the host of America TV He exhorted his followers to show solidarity during this isolation with a message.

“I am happy because they have been sending me a lot of their ventures. I feel like the time is right to support each other and I’ve seen a lot of platforms do it too. I love teamwork, ”said the television host.

“I think it is also important to continue supporting Peruvian restaurants that unfortunately are going to close their doors, but will continue to serve from the delivery mode,” added the businesswoman in the clip.

Famous people show solidarity with businessmen

After the announcement of President Francisco Sagasti in which he decreed a new confinement, artists and television figures decided to support Peruvian ventures.

Christian meier, Tatiana Astengo, Paul Martin, Adolfo Bolívar, Melissa lozaAmong other celebrities, they offered to use their social networks for small businesses to promote their products and services.

“I join this campaign to help people who want to promote their job. If you have a business or offer a service, here you have a wall ”, it reads in their publications.

