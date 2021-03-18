Natalie Vértiz and Yaco Eskenazi, who announced that they are expecting their second baby, celebrated the seventh birthday of their first child this Wednesday, March 17. The television hosts surprised their little one with emotional messages and an intimate family reunion at their home.

Through your accounts Instagram, the presenter of You are in all and the competitor of This is War expressed the great love they feel for their first-born, who will soon become an older brother.

“You are a dream come true and every time I try to find the perfect or adequate words to tell you everything I feel for you, I fall short … My son, your very presence gives me peace, tranquility and above all fills me with pride. … Let’s continue to see life in colors and hand in hand, I love watching you grow up and especially your illusion to be an older brother … I love you in this and in thousands of more lives!

Natalie Vertiz

“7 years ago you made me the happiest man in the world, you made me understand that my main responsibility in this life is you, is to teach you everything that my parents, with so much love, taught me. You are my best friend, my soul mate, my chulis, my chulanguito, my everything and I know that you will be the best older brother that life can give to our new baby. May God always give me the strength to be able to accompany you in every step I have to take ”, were the words of Yaco Eskenazi On Instagram.

