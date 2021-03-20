Yaco Eskenazi and Natalie Vértiz starred in an emotional moment in the program You are in all, as they revealed that the baby that the model is expecting is a boy. The famous couple said that the happiest is their eldest son Liam, who is looking forward to the arrival of his little brother.

The production of space America TV prepared a cake that the former reality boys had to cut to publicize the sex of the new member of their family. After showing the blue color of the cake, Miss Peru 2011 assured that her eldest son just turned seven and wanted a partner, like her husband Yaco Eskenazi.

“It was very exciting when we unveiled it because I have gone through a process before I knew what we were going to have. Before it was: ‘By when the second?’, I always said that when Natalie decided, that would be the perfect moment and when we decided it, at first the idea of ​​the couple catches your attention, but one day spent in the bed and I snuggled in with Liam, Natalie asleep pregnant, I said: ‘How cool would it be to have one more little man so that he always takes care of his mother’ and at that moment I said: ‘I want to have a little man’ “, said the presenter of My Mom cooks better than yours.

For her part, the model confessed that she feels much more mature during her current pregnancy, unlike the previous one. “Now I feel like a woman, a wife, a worker. The fact that I am a little man is a sign of life and of God, who want me to continue raising my children in the best way, because it is a great responsibility to raise two little men, especially today, who learn to respect others. others, women, “said the driver and added that” later “they will try to have a baby.

