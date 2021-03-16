Natalie Vertiz and Yaco Eskenazi they are already preparing for the arrival of their second child. Weeks after publicly announcing their new pregnancy, they are now wondering what names they could give her.

The host of You are in all has begun to interact much more with her followers on social networks, so she decided to make a video answering the main questions that fans have about her pregnancy.

The clip also featured the captain of This is War and little Liam, his first heir. Among other things, the television figures revealed their first reactions upon learning that they would be parents again.

“We went without any expectations, but I already had the feeling that I was pregnant,” Natalie Vértiz said before showing the first ultrasound. “I was already excited,” claimed Yaco Eskenazi.

They also revealed what their expectations are about the sex of the baby. “I don’t care, I was more excited about having a girl, but then I changed my chip (…) Let him come healthy and come to a home full of love, affection and respect,” said the actor, also .

Finally, they also discussed possible names for the new family member. “For Tania woman,” said the reality boy. However, he later added that they are still not sure because Natalie Vértiz has no other options: “If she is a woman, she will not have a name because Natalie does not like any single name in the world.”

The couple did not mention their preferences in case their second child is a boy, claiming that some people could ‘steal’ the name.

Natalie Vértiz, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.